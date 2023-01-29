Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Up 65.3% in January

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO remained flat at $3.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.
About Bonso Electronics International
