Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,464.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,947.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

