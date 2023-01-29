Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

