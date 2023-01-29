Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Up 85.0% in January

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Boxed by 3,629.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BOXD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 1,520,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Boxed has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $12.45.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

