Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,300 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Braskem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 573,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.73. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.