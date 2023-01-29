Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 413,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,095,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 321,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $416.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

