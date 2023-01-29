Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Bridgford Foods stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

