Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 646

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 646 ($8.00).

Several brokerages recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.38) to GBX 528 ($6.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.56) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.54) to GBX 635 ($7.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($8.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 604.40 ($7.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.94) and a one year high of GBX 707.40 ($8.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,417.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 555.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 578.61.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

