Brokerages Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT at $215.00

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.29) to GBX 155 ($1.92) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.65 on Friday. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

