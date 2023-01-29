Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target at $50.56

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.