Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

