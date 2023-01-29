Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BDIV stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of C$16.69 and a 52 week high of C$21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.00.

