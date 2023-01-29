BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$29.96 million during the quarter.

