BTIG Research Raises Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target to $90.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.40. Valaris has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $76.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Valaris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Valaris by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.