Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after buying an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bumble by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after buying an additional 297,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Trading Up 8.0 %

Bumble stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,763. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

