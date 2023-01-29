Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

CALT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $591.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $24.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.