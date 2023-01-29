Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.