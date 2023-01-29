Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,146 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 4.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.27. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

