Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.18 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. International Paper comprises 2.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $348,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

