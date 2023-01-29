Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 369.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.13 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.