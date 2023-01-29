Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$179.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

CNI stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

