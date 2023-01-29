Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Critical Survey

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.61 $6.12 billion $8.05 7.72 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 24.55% 34.75% 17.12% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Natural Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 5 0 2.56 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $91.23, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.