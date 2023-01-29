Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Canfor has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.