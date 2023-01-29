CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $455,236.38 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,577.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00403145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.00777487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00094705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00579632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00187379 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

