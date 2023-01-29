CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 1,426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,189.9 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

