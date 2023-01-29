CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,716 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Amundi raised its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,840,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.