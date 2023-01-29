CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 978 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $138.09 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.