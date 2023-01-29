CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

