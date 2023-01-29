CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $232.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.