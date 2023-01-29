CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 6,332 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:S opened at $15.02 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.