Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,610.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 472,677 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 113,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 742,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,760. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.