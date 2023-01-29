Carson Advisory Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

