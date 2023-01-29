Carson Advisory Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,221,000 after buying an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 2,182,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.