Carson Advisory Inc. Has $857,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,146. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

