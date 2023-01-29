Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $217,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,615 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DVN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. 7,210,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

