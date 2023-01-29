Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 914.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 108.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 74,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

