Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,046.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 504,757 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 40,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 62,114,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,574,916. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

