Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.58. 2,277,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

