Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 82.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,963,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.