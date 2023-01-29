Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,998,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. Cartica Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.