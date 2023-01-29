Casper Price Reaches $0.0355 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Casper has a total market cap of $379.48 million and $9.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,461,566,229 coins and its circulating supply is 10,697,199,525 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,459,646,335 with 10,695,407,667 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03642831 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $17,174,208.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

