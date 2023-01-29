CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,962,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,187,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.81. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

