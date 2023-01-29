Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cebu Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEBUY opened at $3.66 on Friday. Cebu Air has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

