Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cebu Air Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEBUY opened at $3.66 on Friday. Cebu Air has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.
About Cebu Air
