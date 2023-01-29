Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CERE traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,378. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
