CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.14. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 43,800 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CESDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
