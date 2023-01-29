CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.14. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 43,800 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CESDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

