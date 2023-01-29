Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter worth $15,420,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chain Bridge I by 7.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 995,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chain Bridge I by 12.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

