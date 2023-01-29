Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $727.92 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $727.92 million and approximately $28,191.05 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00006114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00402165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.58 or 0.28229044 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575008 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

