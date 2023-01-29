Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$10.02 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 334.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.40.

Insider Activity

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Sharon Sallows acquired 10,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

