Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 426,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

