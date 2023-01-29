Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CEMI stock remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

